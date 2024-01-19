Previous
Another Cold Night Closing In by calm
Photo 2359

Another Cold Night Closing In

Freezing temperatures and flurries and icy roads kept us indoors, other than feeding the birds or walking our son’s dog.
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Lovely view through the trees
January 20th, 2024  
