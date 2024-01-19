Sign up
Previous
Photo 2359
Another Cold Night Closing In
Freezing temperatures and flurries and icy roads kept us indoors, other than feeding the birds or walking our son’s dog.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
1
0
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
2352
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
2358
2359
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely view through the trees
January 20th, 2024
