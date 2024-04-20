Previous
Wood Flowers by calm
Wood Flowers

I went with friends to a flower arranging class at church. The flowers are made from tree roots. We painted them then placed them in little wood boxes. A simple project, made fun with old friends and new. A diary photo.
Cathy

@calm
Photo Details

