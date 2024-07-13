Previous
“You call the sun to rise…. by calm
Photo 2508

“You call the sun to rise….

… and You lay it down to rest
You hold this heart of mine
And you hold my every breath…”

~ Such an Awesome God
Maverick City Music
Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
