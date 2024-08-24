Previous
Packsaddle by calm
Photo 2537

Packsaddle

The larval stage of a slug moth. Their sting is powerful, though they are little more than an inch. It gets its name from the brown saddle on its back.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
695% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
An amazing looking creature. Fav 😊
August 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise