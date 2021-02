Harley jigsaw

I received as surprise gift through the post on Monday - a 500 piece jigsaw made from a picture of my dog, Harley. Turns out it was from one of my sisters. So I happily lost a couple of hours or so today sorting out the pieces and finding the edges. It's a long time since I've completed a jigsaw, but I've always found them a relaxing and meditative way to concentrate the mind, particularly if times are stressful.