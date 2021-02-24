Previous
The notable event of the day by cam365pix
The notable event of the day

In some areas of the UK the vaccination programme is rolling out ahead of schedule, so I feel fortunate to have had my first jab today. Hopefully we'll gradually see these lockdown restrictions lifted and we can all live more freely once again.
24th February 2021

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
