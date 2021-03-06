Previous
Dream by cam365pix
34 / 365

Dream

A filler, as I didn't take any photos this weekend. Laid up with a dodgy knee in front of the tv (Saturday) and too busy catching up with house chores on Sunday. The photo was taken on one of the Harley walks earlier in the week.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
9% complete

