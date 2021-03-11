Sign up
Spring flowers
The daffs that I bought at the weekend have fully opened and bring a splash of colourful brightness to the house. Simple things to please the mind.
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
Tags
flowers
,
daffodils
,
simple things
,
mindfulness
,
wellbeing
