Photo 977
blue sky
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
1
0
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
977
photos
21
followers
41
following
267% complete
970
971
972
973
974
975
976
977
Cam
To give myself a lift today, I took a trip to the cinema to see "Wicked Little Letters", which was a terrific watch. Olivia Colman and Jesse Buckley both superb. It had been windy and raining when I went into the cinema, but there was a break of blue sky when I came out, which looked magnificent against the blue and white of the building.
April 16th, 2024
