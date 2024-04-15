Previous
blue sky by cam365pix
Photo 977

blue sky

15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
267% complete

Photo Details

Cam
To give myself a lift today, I took a trip to the cinema to see "Wicked Little Letters", which was a terrific watch. Olivia Colman and Jesse Buckley both superb. It had been windy and raining when I went into the cinema, but there was a break of blue sky when I came out, which looked magnificent against the blue and white of the building.
April 16th, 2024  
