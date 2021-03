For St Patrick's Day

Tapping into my distant Irish heritage as a flimsy excuse to justify having a tipple of the black stuff in honour of St Patrick's Day. Although predominantly a Scottish family by blood, I have tracked a line back to Ireland on one of my grandmothers' paternal side, who it seems emigrated from the Emerald Isle to Liverpool in the 1820's.

That's good enough for me! Happy St Patrick's Day!