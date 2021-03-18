Previous
Next
Derelict by cam365pix
45 / 365

Derelict

I think there's something intrinsically beautiful in dereliction, especially where nature has staked its reclaim.

This old house was in the village where my "support bubble" have temporarily relocated whilst they continue their house search. I don't think this one will be on their shortlist!
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise