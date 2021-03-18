Sign up
Derelict
I think there's something intrinsically beautiful in dereliction, especially where nature has staked its reclaim.
This old house was in the village where my "support bubble" have temporarily relocated whilst they continue their house search. I don't think this one will be on their shortlist!
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
Tags
nature
,
old
,
ruin
,
dereliction
