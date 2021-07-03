Previous
Next
old Bristol Times building by cam365pix
153 / 365

old Bristol Times building

Amazing how many things you don't notice even when you've lived somewhere for years and feel so familiar with. It's always good to look up.
Stopped and had a nice chat about the history of Bristol with a young guy who spotted me taking this photo.
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise