Previous
Next
water lily by cam365pix
156 / 365

water lily

Taken yesterday at Tyntesfield, a nearby National Trust estate. This one was being cultivated in one of the green houses.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise