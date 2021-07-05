Previous
Next
pastoral scene by cam365pix
155 / 365

pastoral scene

View across my local valley. The great thing about living here is that you have both the city and the countryside on your doorstep.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise