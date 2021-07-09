time out

A productive trip into the city where I picked up a couple of second-hand records and books. Took time out for a relaxing drink and read of one of the books on the harbourside. I've never read any Hemingway, and am only familiar with him by reputation. As I've just started watching a Ken Burns documentary about his life on BBC4, I wanted to read some of his work, so was pleased to find this at a book stall in the market.

There are times when you get caught in the most perfect of moments and wish you could stay there for hours without it ever changing. Sitting by the harbour, with a book and drink, in the warmth of the midday and the gentle bustle of the city around me was one of those moments. When everything just feels right and nothing else seems to matter. I guess that's what they call being "present in the now". Look out for, and appreciate, those moments.