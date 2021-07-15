Previous
tidal pattern by cam365pix
165 / 365

tidal pattern

I'm not sure what causes this unusual angular tidal pattern at this point on the Severn. Something on the river bed, I guess, which is largely mud flats. It's quite striking to see at low tide though.
(Photo taken on 14/7/21)
15th July 2021

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
Photo Details

