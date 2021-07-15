Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
165 / 365
tidal pattern
I'm not sure what causes this unusual angular tidal pattern at this point on the Severn. Something on the river bed, I guess, which is largely mud flats. It's quite striking to see at low tide though.
(Photo taken on 14/7/21)
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
165
photos
12
followers
33
following
45% complete
View this month »
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ1000
Taken
14th July 2021 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close