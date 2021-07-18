Sign up
167 / 365
pigeons
Another blistering hot day, felt like the hottest of the year so far, so a day for not doing much at all other than trying to stay cool. Took time out to continue the pleasures of reading, completing another Susan Hill ghost story, "The Small Hand".
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
Tags
birds
,
blue sky
,
pigeon
