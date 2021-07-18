Previous
Next
pigeons by cam365pix
167 / 365

pigeons

Another blistering hot day, felt like the hottest of the year so far, so a day for not doing much at all other than trying to stay cool. Took time out to continue the pleasures of reading, completing another Susan Hill ghost story, "The Small Hand".
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise