Harley underfoot by cam365pix
170 / 365

Harley underfoot

Harley found a cool spot under my leg as we sat in the shade in the garden. He always wants to be nearby and in the sweltering heat this week it's not been easy to find a cool place for us both either indoors or out.
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

