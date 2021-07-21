Sign up
Harley underfoot
Harley found a cool spot under my leg as we sat in the shade in the garden. He always wants to be nearby and in the sweltering heat this week it's not been easy to find a cool place for us both either indoors or out.
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
21st July 2021 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
