rain beaten by cam365pix
rain beaten

Stormy rain and winds today broke the hot weather we've baked under for the last 10 days or so. A welcome relief, but some of the wild flowers edging the footpaths took a battering.
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
