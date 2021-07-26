Previous
harbour walk #2 by cam365pix
176 / 365

harbour walk #2

Another pic from yesterday's walk around the harbour. The boat is The Balmoral which in normal circumstances runs cruise trips along the river.
26th July 2021

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
