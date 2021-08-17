Previous
Bob Hope by cam365pix
Bob Hope

Blue plaque commemorating the birth and early years of Bob Hope's life in and around the St George's area of Bristol. Hmm, not sure the artwork quite captures a true likeness of the great man, but a nice gesture of remembrance and local association,
17th August 2021

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England
