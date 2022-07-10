Previous
The Old Duke by cam365pix
Photo 470

The Old Duke

A pleasant Sunday lunchtime sitting opposite the famous Old Duke pub on King St, listening to the live trad jazz, supping on a well-chilled beer and reading a book. Who says that men can't multi-task?
Cam

Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
