Photo 470
The Old Duke
A pleasant Sunday lunchtime sitting opposite the famous Old Duke pub on King St, listening to the live trad jazz, supping on a well-chilled beer and reading a book. Who says that men can't multi-task?
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
0
0
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
470
photos
16
followers
30
following
128% complete
463
464
465
466
467
468
469
470
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
10th July 2022 12:35pm
Tags
pub
,
sunday
,
bristol
