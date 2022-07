making new memories

A glimpse of the Avon river as it runs through Bradford-on-Avon. Here today with Ange's boys' families to mark the second anniversary of her passing. Bradford-on-Avon was one of her favourite places and we have many happy memories of times spent here, so it was nice to make some new ones in her memory. She is so missed and thought of everyday. The sun shone, the grandchildren played, a lovely lunch was had and a good time was enjoyed by all.