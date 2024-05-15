Previous
evening by the harbour by cam365pix
A pleasant evening by the harbour, having a couple of birthday drinks with one of my stepsons. Plenty of activity on the water too, with dinghies, canoes and paddle-boarders drifting along. A good way to end the day.
Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
Babs ace
What a beautiful scene. I love the colours reflected on the water fav
May 16th, 2024  
