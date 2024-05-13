Previous
fly away by cam365pix
Photo 995

fly away

Heathrow drop-off this evening for some members of the family. They've got three weeks holiday in Bali ahead of them. I will miss them, especially the little grandchildren. Back to collect them from here at the start of June.
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
272% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise