airport pick-up

Inspired by my "dull postcard" find yesterday, I thought I'd take a dull photo of my own! So snapped this whilst I was waiting to pick up my stepson & his family from Bristol airport after their holiday. The scene reminds of those pictures you get when trying to log-on to some websites and you have to select all the squares in a photo that have a car, or such like, in them. A very tedious and frustrating exercise, I always find.