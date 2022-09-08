1926 - 2022

A momentous and historic day for the UK and Commonwealth as the second Elizabethan age closes. The Queen's unwavering commitment to her duty and service as sovereign for 70 years certainly deserves respect and admiration. Regardless of personal opinion or politics, it is hard not be moved by today's events and the recognition that we are living through a moment of significant UK history, in her passing and the transition of the crown to a new King. Most of all, it is a major loss for her family, and many of us know and empathise with the sorrow they will be feeling at this time. May they draw strength from her legacy and the many happy memories they will have of her.