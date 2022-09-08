Previous
Next
1926 - 2022 by cam365pix
Photo 545

1926 - 2022

A momentous and historic day for the UK and Commonwealth as the second Elizabethan age closes. The Queen's unwavering commitment to her duty and service as sovereign for 70 years certainly deserves respect and admiration. Regardless of personal opinion or politics, it is hard not be moved by today's events and the recognition that we are living through a moment of significant UK history, in her passing and the transition of the crown to a new King. Most of all, it is a major loss for her family, and many of us know and empathise with the sorrow they will be feeling at this time. May they draw strength from her legacy and the many happy memories they will have of her.
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise