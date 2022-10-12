Previous
Ashton Gate illuminated. by cam365pix
Ashton Gate illuminated.

Evening visit for the match against Preston North End. Not a great game, but a last minute winner for City in a 2-1 victory.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
Renee Salamon ace
Great pov
October 18th, 2022  
