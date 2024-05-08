Previous
harbourside collage by cam365pix
harbourside collage

Had a trip into the city this morning and took time out to read and have some lunch in the sunshine, by the harbourside. This is the first spell of really bright, warm weather that we've had this year and it felt like being on holiday.
Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
