Photo 987
harbourside collage
Had a trip into the city this morning and took time out to read and have some lunch in the sunshine, by the harbourside. This is the first spell of really bright, warm weather that we've had this year and it felt like being on holiday.
8th May 2024
8th May 24
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
