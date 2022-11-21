ghostly tales

I bought this new book as a birthday gift for my Dad and may well get a copy for myself. Borley Rectory was reputedly the most haunted house in England, until it was destroyed by fire in 1939 and demolished a few years later. However, tales of hauntings on the site and nearby church continued to be told for years after. My parents and their friends used to go on ghost hunts on the night of the "Nun's Walk" each year during the early 70s. These were quite popular events, with psychic researchers showing up with all sorts of equipment to measure temperature changes, electrical currents and all sorts. I don't think anything ghostly was discovered though; the only spirits my parents' group encountered, I think, came in a bottle.