Previous
Next
ghostly tales by cam365pix
Photo 630

ghostly tales

I bought this new book as a birthday gift for my Dad and may well get a copy for myself. Borley Rectory was reputedly the most haunted house in England, until it was destroyed by fire in 1939 and demolished a few years later. However, tales of hauntings on the site and nearby church continued to be told for years after. My parents and their friends used to go on ghost hunts on the night of the "Nun's Walk" each year during the early 70s. These were quite popular events, with psychic researchers showing up with all sorts of equipment to measure temperature changes, electrical currents and all sorts. I don't think anything ghostly was discovered though; the only spirits my parents' group encountered, I think, came in a bottle.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise