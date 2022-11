a bright morning at the harbourside

Met up with my daughter-in-law and the youngest grandchild this morning for a 5k walk around the harbourside. A refreshing and uplifting activity after a second trip to the dentist in a fortnight. where we're still unable to pinpoint which tooth it is that has been giving me grief for the last month or so. I think we've whittled it down to one of three potential suspects in my lower left jaw, but it's very irritating, as well as painful, not knowing which one to treat.