stop picking on me! by cam365pix
Photo 638

stop picking on me!

These two male Shovelers were involved in a feisty squabble on the lake this morning. I think you can tell who was the aggressor and who was the bullied one trying to get away.
29th November 2022

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
