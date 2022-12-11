Sign up
Photo 650
father & son
A rare thing, a photo of me with my Dad. This one taken by my son. Three generations together just having a chat and a drink in the pub. I'm not sure that it's something we've done before, just the three of us. It was good.
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
Tags
pub
,
family
,
conversation
