father & son by cam365pix
Photo 650

father & son

A rare thing, a photo of me with my Dad. This one taken by my son. Three generations together just having a chat and a drink in the pub. I'm not sure that it's something we've done before, just the three of us. It was good.
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
