Suffolk pink cottages

Today, my sister and I took my Dad to Cavendish, Suffolk. Our grandparents (his parents) lived there for a few years and we spotted the old bungalow where they lived (and we we often visited and spent the occasional Christmas in the early 70s). We also visited nearby Borley, former location of the "most haunted house in England", Borley Rectory (demolished in the 40s), and stopped for refreshments at the Nethergate Brewery in Sudbury. A lovely afternoon, bringing back lots of memories.