Whitby Abbey by cam365pix
Whitby Abbey

The ruins of the great gothic abbey that inspired Bram Stoker's "Dracula".
5th August 2023

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk.
