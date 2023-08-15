Previous
angry otter by cam365pix
Photo 840

angry otter

A rather angry looking otter at Slimbridge yesterday.
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
julia ace
Got quite the grumpy look..
August 16th, 2023  
