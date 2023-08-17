Previous
The Veiled Lady by cam365pix
The Veiled Lady

A remarkable piece of sculpture in Clevedon Court. This bust by Giovanni Lombardi dates back to 1871. It's extraordinary how he has created the illusion of transparency and depth with the delicate sculpting of the veil.
Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
