Photo 842
The Veiled Lady
A remarkable piece of sculpture in Clevedon Court. This bust by Giovanni Lombardi dates back to 1871. It's extraordinary how he has created the illusion of transparency and depth with the delicate sculpting of the veil.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
DMC-FZ1000
16th August 2023 3:40pm
Tags
sculpture
artwork
bust
