Previous
the ducks & me by cam365pix
Photo 846

the ducks & me

A quick (or quack) visit to the lake this rare sunny morning. Managed to get this selfie group shot.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
231% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
A fun image.
August 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise