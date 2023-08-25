Previous
Rutland Water by cam365pix
Photo 850

Rutland Water

A pleasant and peaceful hour or so spent on the banks of these still waters.
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
