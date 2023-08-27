Previous
Next
fender stratocaster by cam365pix
Photo 853

fender stratocaster

My friend's electric guitar, from the days when he used to play in a covers band in the early 70s. They were called Rear Axle and played around the local Lincolnshire district.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
234% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise