Previous
Photo 869
21st century infant school
Not built in the 21st century, but you get the gist. Barbed & razor wire in the grounds of an infant school? A sad indictment of our times.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
0
0
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
869
photos
19
followers
41
following
238% complete
View this month »
862
863
864
865
866
867
868
869
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
20th September 2023 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
school
,
urban
