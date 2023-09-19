Previous
Bristol City v Plymouth by cam365pix
Photo 868

Bristol City v Plymouth

Always something special about the first visit of the season to your local football club. Even moreso if it ends in a 4-1 win for your team
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
