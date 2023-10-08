Previous
ruin by cam365pix
Photo 884

ruin

The 12th century ruin of St James'.Church, on the east bank of the Wye river.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
BJ Wales
Is that near Chepstow?
October 20th, 2023  
Cam
@brrjhn Yes not far, a short walk from Lancaut Nature Reserve.
October 20th, 2023  
Krista Marson ace
Contemplative
October 20th, 2023  
