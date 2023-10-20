Previous
cats on the bar by cam365pix
cats on the bar

Two of at least four cats that are resident in this quirky city centre pub. And clearly very comfortable with the busy drinking environment!
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
