colours by design by cam365pix
Photo 903

colours by design

Having been penned in at home most of the week by bad weather and bad cold, early morning Sunday sunshine made it opportune for a photo-stroll around Bristol harbourside for the first time in awhile. I stopped for tea and a breakfast sausage bap at an outdoor café hut. There's something very uplifting about supping a hot drink outdoors on a cold day, the steam swirling up from the cup, as you watch the world go by. The waterfront was busy, as usual; dogs being walked, joggers jogging, buggies pushed and cyclists biking. A fair few photographers were out and about too, to try and capture something of it in a small way.
Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
