colours by design

Having been penned in at home most of the week by bad weather and bad cold, early morning Sunday sunshine made it opportune for a photo-stroll around Bristol harbourside for the first time in awhile. I stopped for tea and a breakfast sausage bap at an outdoor café hut. There's something very uplifting about supping a hot drink outdoors on a cold day, the steam swirling up from the cup, as you watch the world go by. The waterfront was busy, as usual; dogs being walked, joggers jogging, buggies pushed and cyclists biking. A fair few photographers were out and about too, to try and capture something of it in a small way.