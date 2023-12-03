Previous
City v Norwich by cam365pix
Photo 910

City v Norwich

A rare Sunday lunchtime KO for the Robins and my first visit since the change of manager. Not a lot else seems to have changed though, and City lost 1.2 to a last minute goal. "We was robbed!"
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise