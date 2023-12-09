Sign up
Swing chair carousel at the Christmas fair on Bristol Harbourside. Met up with some of the extended family for a meal and then some fun on the rides for the kids. A few of us adults also had fun on the dodgems!
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ1000
Taken
9th December 2023 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
