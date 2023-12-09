Previous
carousel by cam365pix
Photo 914

carousel

Swing chair carousel at the Christmas fair on Bristol Harbourside. Met up with some of the extended family for a meal and then some fun on the rides for the kids. A few of us adults also had fun on the dodgems!
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
