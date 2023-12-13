Previous
colouring book by cam365pix
Photo 915

colouring book

Very pleased with my colouring in today. Meanwhile, the grandchildren are engrossed in business on iPads...
13th December 2023

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...


