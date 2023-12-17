Previous
Next
festive chocolate candy bag by cam365pix
Photo 913

festive chocolate candy bag

The product of some early morning cookery craft with my sister's grandchildren.
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
250% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise