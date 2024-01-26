Previous
elephant by cam365pix
Photo 926

elephant

African elephant at Noah's Ark Zoo Park in North Somerset. A few hours spent there with some of the grandchildren.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
Photo Details

